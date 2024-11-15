Council urged to reopen investigation into welfare of horses in open field on outskirts of south Belfast

Fourteen horses being kept in plain view in an open field on the outskirts of south Belfast have prompted urgent appeals for a renewed investigation into the welfare of the animals ahead of an expected cold snap.

Concerned residents of the area and others passing the field where the horses are being kept are urging the local council to once again send animal welfare officers to the site on the Mill Road.

Council carried out animal welfare check and closed investigation PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council was contacted on November 4 by people with concerns about the horses.

The council however on investigating concluded the “basic needs of the horses are being met”.

An animal welfare officer who visited the location said they were “content the basic needs of the horses were being met”.

“The horses were in good body condition, had access to water and three feeders of hay. Shelter was available for the horses if needed. The council has closed its investigation,” the council spokesman said.

Fears though are growing though ahead of the predicted upcoming first cold snap of the winter, which is expected next week.

One of the horses on the Mill Road area of Belfast. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The horses were moved into the field on the Mill Road approximately three weeks to a month ago.

One local resident said he feared for their wellbeing and expressed concern ahead of the predicted arrival of colder weather, including potentially sleet or even snow.

Concerns raised by locals about welfare of horses PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

A horse owner from the area who has also expressed concern about the welfare of the animals, described the land probably not suitable for proper care, exposed and said the field was badly cut up.