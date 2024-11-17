Council to step up security at crematorium after paramilitary displays

Security is to be stepped up at crematorium run by Belfast City Council after recent paramilitary-style displays.

In April this year masked loyalists were pictured inside Roselawn cemetery and crematorium during the funeral of a UDA member.

In August a report was made over men wearing white shirts, ties with symbols on them and armbands at a graveside at the facility on the outskirts of east Belfast.

This incident was later found “not to be paramilitary in nature”.

Roselawn Cemetery

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Council said: “A number of internal actions have been put in place to improve site security and ensure Roselawn cemetery and crematorium operate effectively as places of reflection for bereaved families and visitors.”

It has been reported that increased security measures include patrols of the grounds and beefed-up staff processes for handling and reporting incidents.

“Both council investigations have now concluded, and party group leaders on council have been updated,” a council spokeswoman told the BBC.

“The incident in May was an unauthorised display inside our facility, while the incident in August was found not to be paramilitary in nature.

“Council has liaised fully with the PSNI in relation to their investigations.”