Convicted school sex abuser previously held role as first aider at prestigious Belfast grammar school

A school welfare officer who was convicted of sexually abusing teenage girls earlier this month also previously held a job as a first aider at a prestigious Belfast grammar school, it can be revealed.

Neil Beckett was found guilty of 17 charges at Belfast Crown Court on October 11, one count of sexual grooming and 16 counts of sexual assault.

Many of the offences were committed during his time working at Lagan College, where he is currently suspended from his role as a welfare officer.

Beckett’s crimes were committed over an eight year period from 2015 to 2023.

The Irish News understands Beckett was employed by the Royal Belfast Academical Institution as a “school first aider” during the period when his crimes were committed.

RBAI, an all-boys school which has more than one thousand pupils and is known locally as ‘Inst’, has not responded to requests for comment.

Beckett stood trial on 29 charges against nine teenagers which he denied, including one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of sexual grooming and 26 counts of sexual assault.

Beckett was acquitted of the rape charge, of sexual communication with a child and 10 counts of sexual abuse.

Whilst he was cleared of raping and sexually assaulting an army cadet, he was convicted of sexually grooming her.

He was also convicted of sexually abusing a second army cadet by hugging, kissing and tickling her.

Regarding the Lagan College pupils, Beckett was convicted of sexually abusing seven pupils and acquitted of offences against a further two complainants.

This abuse consisted of hugging, kissing and tickling the pupils whilst in his position of power within the school and of touching some of the girls thighs under their skirts.

Beckett is due to be sentenced later this year for the offences and has been made a registered sex offender.