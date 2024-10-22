Convicted killer extradited from Republic to north after more than a year on the run

A convicted killer serving a life sentence has been arrested after being on the run for more than a year

Thomas McCabe, was given a life sentence after killing a teenager in London in 1990 and later released on licence.

However following a number of breaches his licence was revoked in January 2018.

Police said he was arrested in the Republic on August 10 with extradition proceedings completed on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was sought by PSNI after absconding on August 23 last year after he failed to return to prison following day release.

A spokesperson from the International Policing Unit said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”