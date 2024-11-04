Construction work begins at east Belfast Irish language school site

The first construction workers on the site of the new Irish language school on Montgomery Road in east Belfast on Monday Morning. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

CONSTRUCTION work was underway on Monday morning for a new Irish language primary school in east Belfast.

Scoil na Seolta (School of the Sails) on the Montgomery Road is due to open later this year, but in recent days banners have appeared calling for it to relocate.

In June, Belfast City Council granted planning permission for the proposed temporary nursery, primary and soft play area with only two objections relating to the application.

Concerns about the school were also raised earlier this year at a meeting of the ‘Clonduff Concerned Residents’ group.

Anonymous leaflet were then posted out to homes in the area asking residents if they wanted an Irish language school in their area.

In September, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the views of the UVF and UDA, had told the education minister Paul Givan that the school project should not go ahead.

On Thursday, a banner appeared at the site claiming the school should be relocated to where it is “needed” and “wanted”.

By Sunday, another two banners had appeared in the Castlereagh Road and Clonduff Drive areas, stating: “No consultation no engagement no respect for our community” and “Local site should meet the local needs our community voice matters”.

The banner which appeared at the site of the planned Irish language primary school at Montgomery Road in east Belfast. PICTURE: MOORE HOLMES/FACEBOOK

Police have said they are treating the appearance of the banners as a “sectarian hate incident”.

Posting on social media, the loyalist activist Moore Homes said the banners highlighted a lack of consultation and engagement over the “divisive Gaelic-language school”.

He added: “Everyone has the right to learn and speak the language of their choosing, but there are alternative spaces the Gaelic language school ought to consider which are much more suitable for their ambitions.

“Stop ignoring local residents. Common sense must prevail.”

Alliance councillor Michael Long called the banners “another pathetic act of intimidation by local gatekeepers” against four-year-olds.

The Proposed site of Scoil na Seolta on Montgomery Road in East Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN