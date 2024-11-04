Northern Ireland

Construction work begins at east Belfast Irish language school site

It follows the appearance of banners in recent days calling for the school to relocate, which police say they are treating as a sectarian hate crime

PACEMAKER BELFAST 04/11/2024 The first construction workers on the site of the new Irish language school on Montgomery Road in East Belfast first thing Monday Morning. Irish language primary school Scoil na Seolta (‘School of the Sails’) is set to open on Montgomery Road later this year. Belfast City Council gave planning permission for the proposed temporary nursery and primary school and soft play area in June following only two objections relating to the application. The two recent banners – which were noticed on Sunday morning – follow one which was erected on Thursday on Montgomery Road, and which was later taken down, calling on the school to relocate.
The first construction workers on the site of the new Irish language school on Montgomery Road in east Belfast on Monday Morning. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

CONSTRUCTION work was underway on Monday morning for a new Irish language primary school in east Belfast.

Scoil na Seolta (School of the Sails) on the Montgomery Road is due to open later this year, but in recent days banners have appeared calling for it to relocate.

In June, Belfast City Council granted planning permission for the proposed temporary nursery, primary and soft play area with only two objections relating to the application.

Concerns about the school were also raised earlier this year at a meeting of the ‘Clonduff Concerned Residents’ group.

Anonymous leaflet were then posted out to homes in the area asking residents if they wanted an Irish language school in their area.

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel
PACEMAKER BELFAST 04/11/2024 The first construction workers on the site of the new Irish language school on Montgomery Road in East Belfast first thing Monday Morning. Irish language primary school Scoil na Seolta (‘School of the Sails’) is set to open on Montgomery Road later this year. Belfast City Council gave planning permission for the proposed temporary nursery and primary school and soft play area in June following only two objections relating to the application. The two recent banners – which were noticed on Sunday morning – follow one which was erected on Thursday on Montgomery Road, and which was later taken down, calling on the school to relocate.
The first construction workers on the site of the new Irish language school on Montgomery Road in East Belfast on Monday Morning. PICTURE: PACEMAKER

In September, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the views of the UVF and UDA, had told the education minister Paul Givan that the school project should not go ahead.

On Thursday, a banner appeared at the site claiming the school should be relocated to where it is “needed” and “wanted”.

By Sunday, another two banners had appeared in the Castlereagh Road and Clonduff Drive areas, stating: “No consultation no engagement no respect for our community” and “Local site should meet the local needs our community voice matters”.

The banner which appeared at the site of the planned Irish language primary school at Montgomery Road in east Belfast. PICTURE: MOORE HOLMES/FACEBOOK
The banner which appeared at the site of the planned Irish language primary school at Montgomery Road in east Belfast. PICTURE: MOORE HOLMES/FACEBOOK

Police have said they are treating the appearance of the banners as a “sectarian hate incident”.

Posting on social media, the loyalist activist Moore Homes said the banners highlighted a lack of consultation and engagement over the “divisive Gaelic-language school”.

He added: “Everyone has the right to learn and speak the language of their choosing, but there are alternative spaces the Gaelic language school ought to consider which are much more suitable for their ambitions.

“Stop ignoring local residents. Common sense must prevail.”

Alliance councillor Michael Long called the banners “another pathetic act of intimidation by local gatekeepers” against four-year-olds.

The Proposed site of Scoil na Seolta on Montgomery Road in East Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN
The Proposed site of Scoil na Seolta on Montgomery Road in East Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN