Construction firm behind ‘most expensive children’s hospital in the world' wins contract for Belfast children’s hospital

The National Children's Hospital in Dublin is set to open next year, but with a massive cost of €2.24bn.

A construction firm heavily criticised over the multi-billion euro cost of a children’s hospital in Dublin has been awarded the contract for a new £671 million hospital in Belfast.

BAM Ireland is completing works on the National Children’s Hospital in Dublin – with the latest price tag of €2.24bn.

Last year, Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell, who chairs the Republic’s Public Health Committee, said it was “set to be the most expensive children’s hospital in the history of the world” and a decision to grant BAM further construction contracts “showed the government just do not learn”.

The Republic’s National Paediatric Hospital Development Board also accused BAM of using the National Children’s Hospital like a “hostage”, by under-resourcing the project and failing to deliver on contractual obligations.

BAM Ireland has now been awarded the contract for the children’s hospital in Belfast, in partnership with the GRAHAM construction firm.

The First and Deputy First Ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, along with the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, made the announcement on Wednesday that work would begin within days.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the appointment of BAM “should set alarm bells ringing”.

“Families of sick and seriously ill children will welcome the news that the new hospital has been greenlit,” he said.

“They have waited for far too long for the high-quality facilities and infrastructure they deserve. Unacceptable delays and project mismanagement are at least partially responsible for the eye-watering increase in costs in the intervening years.”

But he added that “the involvement of BAM in the new hospital should set alarm bells ringing.”

“The Finance and Health Ministers can’t allow this fiasco to be repeated in the north. They must urgently tell the public what checks and safeguards are in place to ensure the new children’s hospital in Belfast will be delivered on time and on budget.”

The new Children's Hospital in Belfast is expected to take five years to complete.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The contractor has been appointed following pre-qualification and tender processes in line with procurement policy. The process includes due diligence to verify the contractor’s capacity and capability to deliver a project of this scale and complexity.”

BAM Ireland has been contacted for a response.

A statement from the GRAHAM-BAM Healthcare Partnership (GBHP) said the Belfast hospital would “set a new benchmark for paediatric healthcare in Northern Ireland”.

Jonathan Hall, managing director at GRAHAM, said: “This project is a major step forward for healthcare in Northern Ireland, and we are honoured to be delivering such a critical facility for future generations. The new hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, ensuring the best possible care for children and their families.”