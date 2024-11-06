Conor Molloy is said to be in a coma and 'fighting for his life' in Australia (Gilford Amateur Boxing Club)

A young Co Down man is in a coma and ‘fighting for his life’ in Australia.

Conor Molloy, from the Co Down village of Gilford, is currently ‘fighting for his life’ with his ‘family at his bedside’, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Gilford Amateur Boxing Club.

“Unfortunately, Gilford lad Conor Molloy is fighting for is life out in Australia... family have had to fly out to be at his bedside,” the fundraiser reads.

“Everyone at Gilford ABC and in the Gilford community and surrounding areas would like to offer our thoughts and prayers for the Molloy family.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated and will be forwarded to [the] family to help with the considerable costs.”

Local GAA club Tullylish GAC said that their thoughts were with the family after they had been in touch.

“Your prayers are asked to help for Conor Molloy who is currently in a coma in Australia,” they said.

“His family have been in touch to ask that we remember Conor in our prayers that he makes a full recovery.”

Gilford ABC says the fundraising page was set up with the consent of Conor’s family – it has already raised over £2,000 after only a few hours.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to share their upset at the news and best wishes for Conor’s recovery.

While details of what exactly happened Conor have not yet been made known, one user wrote under the club’s post that is was “private and his [family’s] business.”

“Please be mindful when commenting, this young fella is a popular lad with his whole life ahead of him,” they said.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.