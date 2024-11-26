Conor McGregor: Surge in calls to rape crisis hotline following assault verdict

Women take part in demonstration in solidarity with Nikita Hand in Dublin on Saturday

Calls to a rape crisis line in the north have doubled from last week, a rise linked to the bravery of survivors coming forward to share their stories, according to a support group for victims of sexual assault.

While Rape Crisis Northern Ireland said it was difficult to directly connect the dramatic rise to the verdict in the Conor McGregor trial as survivors are not asked for this type of information, its Dublin counterpart revealed the number of first time callers to its line rose 50% over the weekend following Friday’s verdict.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre revealed the numbers of callers spiked up after McGregor was found liable by a jury after being accused of raping 35-year-old Nikita Hand.

Rachel Morrogh, chief executive of the centre, on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, added that in the six hours after the verdict was delivered calls surged by 150%.

Nikita Hand after the jury delivered their verdict on Friday

Aisling Graham, Rape Crisis NI interim project coordinator added: “We have particularly noticed an increase in survivors disclosing for the first time and/or interested in reporting for the first time.

“Our information and support line has noticed our calls have doubled from last week. It is difficult to attribute this to recent news events as we don’t ask survivors this information,” Ms Graham told the Irish News.

“We believe this surge can be attributed to the bravery of survivors who are coming forward to share their experiences. This growing momentum is not only empowering others to step forward but is also providing critical support for those in need.”

McGregor, who initially posted a statement on social media over the weekend before deleting the message, posted on X again overnight on Monday to claim the assault was consensual and vowed to appeal the verdict.

The latter post had been viewed close to four million times by early afternoon on Tuesday. Comments were mixed, with some expressing support, others advising him to change his lifestyle and a large number highly critical of the mixed martial arts fighter.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the verdict was delivered

“People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes,” McGregor wrote.

“Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

He added: “I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits.

After eight days of evidence, three days of closing speeches and the judge’s summing up, the jury of eight women and four men spent just over six hours deliberating before finding McGregor was liable for the assault of Ms Hand in a Dublin hotel room in 2018.

McGregor was ordered to pay Ms Hand €250,000 (£206,000) in damages.

On Monday evening, several hundred people marched from Dublin City Hall along the River Liffey to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). They questioned why McGregor did not face criminal charges.

In 2020, the DPP told Ms Hand there was “insufficient evidence” to bring a criminal case and therefore no reasonable prospect of McGregor being found guilty reasonable doubt.

Civil cases are decided on the balance of probabilities, a lower bar.