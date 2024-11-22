Conor McGregor: Rents luxury lough front house in south Down village as trial plays out in Dublin

A crowd gathers outside Raymie's in Warrenpoint after word spread Conor McGregor was visiting

Conor McGregor caused a stir in a south Down village where he stayed with his family over the last two weekends as the civil trial played out in a Dublin court.

Nikita Hand was awarded damages of almost E250,000 on Friday after winning her sexual assault case against the former mixed martial arts champion.

McGregor had stayed in a luxury lough front house in the village of Rostrevor with his partner, Dee Devlin, and their three children.

The family spent time in Kilbroney Park and had dinner at a seafood restaurant in nearby Warrenpoint. McGregor also dropped in a couple of times to the Kilbroney Bar in Rostrevor.

A visit to Raymie’s Seafood Bar and Restaurant on Duke Street in Warrenpoint quickly attracted a crowd estimated in the hundreds. He reportedly left a £1,000 tip.

But he did attract some unwelcome attention at one point with a group of young people seeking pictures or video near his rented home, to general condemnation among the villagers.

He visited Kilbroney on Sunday night where McGregor was cheered after handing over an envelope of money for the Cancer Centre of Excellence at Queen’s University in Belfast.

McGregor also bought a ticket for Thursday’s St Bronagh’s GAA lotto draw, worth £6,000 this week.

Locals said he has hinted at returning to the village in the run up to or around Christmas.