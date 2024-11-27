A mural advertising Conor McGregor’s ‘Forged Irish Stout’ on the wall of Filthy McNasty’s in Belfast. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

A Belfast bar which led a launch event for a beer brand owned by MMA fighter Conor McGregor has suspended its sales of the product and is to remove a mural advertising it on the side of its building.

The move follows a successful civil claim for damages against the UFC star by a woman who said he raped her six years ago in a Dublin hotel.

Nikita Hand, who accused the sportsman of raping her in December 2018, won her claim in a case at the High Court in Dublin.

A number of prominent retailers in Ireland said on Tuesday they would no longer list Forged Irish Stout and Proper Twelve whiskey. The former is owned by McGregor and the latter was sold to Proximo Spirits in 2021 after the fighter launched it in 2018.

Filthy McNasty’s on the Dublin Road is one of a number of bars in the north which stocks McGregor’s Forged brand, and the premises boasts a mural on the side of its building advertising the brand.

The mural features part of one of the Dublin fighter’s catchphrases as part of the advertising. “Here to take over”, the mural beams alongside a pint of the stout.

The bar also hosted a launch event for Forged in December of last year, with a number of local social media influencers in attendance.

The event was part of an initial advertising blitz by the McGregor brand in an attempt to break into the stout market in the north.

A spokesperson for Filthy McNasty’s told the Irish News it had suspended the sale of the product and that it was “currently awaiting” the mural being removed.

“We will be making no further comment on the issue,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, popular specialist independent off-licence, The Vineyard, located on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, confirmed it will no longer be selling any products associated with the Dublin fighter.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor outside the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tesco and Musgrave - which owns retail brands such as Centra and Supervalu - confirmed on Tuesday they will no longer sell alcoholic products linked to Mr McGregor.

Proper Twelve owner Proximo has said it no longer plans to use Mr McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.

Last Friday, the High Court jury awarded damages amounting to 248,603.60 euros (around £206,000) to Ms Hand.

Mr McGregor made no comment as he left court but later posted on social media that he intended to appeal against the decision.