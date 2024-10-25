Concerns for patients over Magherafelt GP closure

AN SDLP MLA has said he is concerned over the lack of time to transfer over 2,300 patients after a GP practice in Magherafelt will shut next week.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that Fairhill Medical Practice will close on October 31, with the patients to be transferred to 11 other practices.

Three months ago, the current GP contractor announced they would terminate their contract.

Efforts to find a replacement contractor were unsuccessful and the Department of Health said proposals to build a new health centre in the area were financially unviable.

The Mid Ulster GP Federation has said they are “gravely concerned” by the change “without sufficient support or consideration of the risks involved”.

They added: “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of patients. We have serious reservations regarding the safety of the patient notes transfer process, which has not been adequately communicated or planned.”

Speaking to The Irish News, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said he was disappointed more time was not afforded for the change over.

“The switchover is just days away and it’s really close to the wire,” he said.

“It will be next week before patients hear which GP practice they’ve been assigned to. But there are other concerns like some of the computer systems aren’t compatible with each other.

“So those medical records will need to be printed out and will be a mammoth task in itself. So there’s a lot of work that has to be done by next week.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Asked about the department statement that a new health centre in the area was not value for money, he said: “A new health centre would never have been built within two weeks, so I think that’s a bit of a deflection from the practicalities of dispersing so many patients in the area.

“My uppermost concern is that patients will have a GP to go to. There are people with complex medical needs who need to see their doctor every week.

“Many of them are very worked up, particular young mums with babies.”

He also said many patients had praised Fairhill GP, Dr Richard Hunter

“He has been held in really high esteem who has gone and above and beyond for his patients, so it’s important to put on record the thanks from the entire community.”

The GP practice at Fairhill Health Centre, Magherafelt will proceed with closure on 31 October 2024, with patients transferring to neighbouring practices.https://t.co/Od1X9wfXzY pic.twitter.com/MOEd36tbOP — Department of Health (@healthdpt) October 24, 2024

Mr McGlone has now tabled questions to the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, to address the concerns about patient safety, funding and workforce issues - as well as if the department will be liable for any patients that come to harm during the transition period.

Earlier this week, the department said the decision was the best option to ensure continuity of care for patients.

A spokesperson said that building a new health centre in the area would have meant using public money to either pay rent “significantly above” market value or to provide a capital grant to allow a limited company to develop and own the new premises.

Although the other GP practices are not permitted to refuse the new patients, they will receive extra funding and the department has said it is “willing to engage positively to identify workable outcomes” and support those practices taking on new patients.