Concern among local community as balaclava, hammer and sex toy among items found in backpack

The PSNI has increased patrols in the area

Residents in Coleraine have expressed fears as the PSNI increased patrols in the area following the discovery of a bag outside a house which was reported to have contained suspicious items - including a balaclava, a hammer, cable ties and a sex toy.

The bag and a bicycle were discovered in the back garden of the property on February 13, in the Strand Road area.

While the PSNI has not confirmed the contents, it has been reported to include a hammer, cable ties, disposable gloves, a mask, condoms, a sex toy, as well as a change of clothes and a balaclava.

Police say they seized the items in the bag as well as the bicycle found at the property, and have increased patrols in the area.

Sharon Burnett, chief executive of Women’s Aid Coleraine, said there has been “great concern and nervousness” about the incident locally.

“If we are to believe the reports of what the bag contained, it is really concerning,” Ms Burnett said.

“I know from having spoken to people in this area that there is great concern and nervousness about this.

“While we have no evidence that items found in this case were to be used to attack a woman, the sad reality of it is that women do have to be extra vigilant against attacks.

“I would say however for women in the local area to continue to go about their business, but to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious you may see.”

Joanne Barnes, CEO of Nexus, a charity which supports people impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships, said the items found would indicate a sexual assault may have been planned.

“This is a worrying and unsettling time for the people of Coleraine and further afield, the sinister items found would suggest someone was planning an assault of a sexual nature,” Ms Barnes said.

“We commend the PSNI for its swift action in investigating the items and reassuring people on the ground.”

Claire Sugden, former Justice minister independent MLA for the area, told the BBC on Wednesday that she didn’t feel safe walking alone in the town.

“It certainly does feel sinister, the reported items that were found. It certainly gives rise to really evil intentions,” Ms Sugden told the Nolan Show.

“I think it’s difficult for any of us to imagine what those items would be used for.

“I think that’s why there has been such a response in Coleraine, particularly from women who are starting to feel unsafe.

“There was reports over a week ago from a women who felt she was being followed in the same area.

“It’s a general concern for women, as a 38-year-old woman I wouldn’t feel safe walking around the town at night.”