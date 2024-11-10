Community effort to ‘reclaim’ park after recent attacks on women holds first event in Derry

Drumahoe Community Association organised the walking group to 'take back' public spaces following recent attacks (facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane)

A community effort in the Drumahoe area of Derry has held its first event to ‘reclaim’ public spaces following the recent series of attacks on women.

Drumahoe Community Association organised the walking group in an effort to rebuild confidence in the area.

Just over a week ago, a woman in her 20s was assaulted at knifepoint in a sexually motivated attack in Drumahoe District Park before managing to fight off her attacker.

More: ‘The attackers are not welcome’ - Hundreds attend rally for women’s safety in Derry

It was one of four attacks on women to take place in Derry in the space of a week.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Derry at a rally for women's safety on Friday evening. PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN

On Friday, hundreds attended a rally at the city’s Guildhall to call for an end to violence against women and girls.

The first walking event in Drumahoe took place in the same park where an attack had happened last weekend.

🌟 Take Back Our Community Walks – Together, We're Stronger! 🌟 Recent events have understandably shaken us all, but it’s... Posted by Drumahoe Community Association on Tuesday 5 November 2024

“Recent events have understandably shaken us all, but it’s time to stand together, rebuild our confidence, and enjoy the beautiful spaces that make Drumahoe special,” the community group said.

“Drumahoe Community Association are hoping to provide personal alarms and high-visibility vests to the walking groups.

“We’re also hoping to arrange walk leader training for anyone interested in guiding future walks,” they added.

This morning our officers joined the lovely people of Drumahoe community association for their – ‘Take back the... Posted by Police Derry City & Strabane on Saturday 9 November 2024

The group is also engaging with Derry City and Strabane District Council to improve park lighting for added security.

Police have stepped up patrols in the city following the attacks, with some officers joining the walking group for their first event.

“We are continually working behind the scenes with our communities, our partners and the public to ensure this is a safe place to live, work and visit for all,” the PSNI said.