Communities minister welcomes benefit uptake for pensioners following winter fuel protests

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons attends a Make the Call outreach event in Carrickfergus Library to announce the Make the Call annual results for 2023/24. Pictured with him is Make the Call outreach officers Julie Taylor (right) and Angela Whyte. PICTURE: DfC

STORMONT’S Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed an increased benefit uptake for pensioners, just weeks after protests over winter fuel cuts.

Mr Lyons said the annual Make the Call Wraparound Service, which encourages people to access the benefits they are entitled to, saw an extra £62m paid out in 2023/24 - including £21.3m for pensioners.

He said this resulted in recipients being better off by an average of £99.36 a week.

This amounts to an extra £9 per week than the previous year, and £7.2m more paid out overall.

It follow protests by pensioners at Stormont last month against the removal of winter fuel payments.

This was a result of a move by the UK government to end the allowance for all pensioners, including 249,600 people in Northern Ireland.

Only pensioners on certain benefits will still be able to get help.

The National Pensioners Convention in Northern Ireland hold a protest at Stormont over the government’s new policy on the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

Commenting on the latest development, Mr Lyons said: “At a time when cost-of-living issues continue to affect some of the most vulnerable people in our society, I am delighted to announce over £62m worth of additional financial support for those who have ‘made the call’ and who are now, on average, almost £100 a week better off.

“I am particularly pleased to see additional benefits of over £6.6m in Pension Credit and £14.7m in Attendance Allowance to those of pension age.”

He said that Pension Credit, in particular, helped to provide access to a range of other supports and benefits which could be a “lifeline” for older people.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may have a benefit entitlement to avail of this free and confidential service. I want to ensure that all available support and entitlements go directly to those who most need them.”

The Department states that since 2005, nearly £471m in extra annual benefits has been generated for people across Northern Ireland, with many vulnerable through age, disability, illness or adverse circumstances.

As well as helping people to access benefits, the Make the Call service can direct people to extra supports including blue badges for car parking or free bus passes, access to local community groups, help with health costs, home safety checks and assistance with reducing energy costs.

The service can be accessed by calling 0800 232 1271, texting ADVICE to 079 8440 5248, by visiting nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or emailing makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk