Cold and icy conditions to persist with new weather warnings in place

Snow Fall on the Upper Springfield area in the outskirts of Belfast. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

A new weather warning for snow and ice is to continue into Friday morning as sub-zero temperatures caused icy conditions for road users across Northern Ireland.

The weather is expected to become wet and windy on Friday night as Storm Bert brings spells of strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend.

A separate weather warning is to come into place on Saturday as strong winds and rain are set to sweep in.

It comes as dangerous driving conditions were reported across the country while snow was reported in some areas on Thursday.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice will continue until 10am on Friday.

“Some places could see 2-5cm of fresh snow, with a further 10cm over mountain tops,” the Met Office said.

“Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.”

The weather forecaster is advising that individuals give themselves at least five minutes to plan their journey before leaving the house.

The meteorological service said it will be issuing more warnings over the weekend as further details of the storm become available.

Pacemaker Press 21-11-2024: Snow covering the trees on the Park Road area of Newtownabbey. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Commenting on Saturday’s rain and snow warning, the Met Office added: “Outbreaks of rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning may be preceded by a spell of snow for a time, especially on high ground in northern and western areas.

“Exactly where snow falls will depend quite heavily on both elevation and the intensity of precipitation, with any snow accumulations at low levels likely small and fairly short-lived.”