Co Tyrone woman dies after Dungannon road crash

68-year-old Nora O'Hagan has died after a road crash in Dungannon on 16 October

A Co Tyrone woman in her 60s has died from injuries suffered in a road crash in Dungannon earlier this month.

68-year-old Nora O’Hagan from Cookstown died in hospital after she was injured in the crash on the Woodlough Road on Wednesday 16 October.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash between a white Ford Tranit and an Audi A4 shortly after 4pm on the day.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora O’Hagan, who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away.

“The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”