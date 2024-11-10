Co Tyrone road crash claims life of man in his 20s

Eoin Lynch (29) who died after a road crash in Strabane on Sunday morning. PIC: PSNI

A man in his 20s has died after a road crash in Co Tyrone on Sunday morning.

Eoin Lynch (29) from Castlederg was killed after the single vehicle collision on the Orchard Road in Strabane.

The road was closed for a number of hours on Sunday before later reopening.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7.40am, it was reported that a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser was involved a road traffic collision.

“A man, who was inside the vehicle, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“He has been named as 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from the Castlederg area. The Orchard Road, which was closed for a large part of Sunday, has since re-opened to traffic.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage taken from the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 396 10/11/24.”