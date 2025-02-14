Co Tyrone mum’s anguish as six year wait for inquest into son’s death hit with fresh delay

Edwina Thompson Clarke, who has been waiting on an inquest into her Son’s Darryl Thompson who died aged 22. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

A Co Tyrone woman whose son was killed while standing at the side of the M1 in 2018 has told of her pain after the inquest into his death was delayed again.

Edwina Thompson Clarke has now waited more than six years for answers following the death of her “pride and joy” Darryl Thompson who died after an incident on the motorway between Dungannon and Tamnamore.

The 22-year-old and the others he was travelling with got out of the car following an altercation inside the vehicle. Darryl was killed after he was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

After a six-year wait for an inquest finally yielded a date in January, it was then moved to February before the family was hit with a fresh delay as it was pushed back to April.

Edwina says delays have been blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic and a backlog in the justice system.

“Darryl was very near and dear to us, he was a very popular lad and he had a big heart,” Edwina said.

“You only had to meet Darryl once, he was great craic and just a real good lad.

“He was my pride and joy, he was my life and I lived for him. We were best friends.

“It takes its toll on you, the memory of my brain has really gone downhill since Darryl was killed.

“I wouldn’t leave the house now unless I was going to work.

“I don’t go anywhere, it would be very odd for me to be away from the house apart from work.

“We’re into the seventh year now, Darryl was killed when he was 22. His birthday was on Sunday past and he would have been 29.

“That tells you how long I’m waiting, that’s a long time for an inquest.”

With families not granted legal aid for inquests, Edwina says she has had to instruct a solicitor and a barrister at the cost of more than £10,000 in order to get answers about what happened to her son.

She has started a fundraising page to help with the costs.

“I can’t not have a barrister and solicitor and never know what happened Darryl, this is the only chance I have to find any answers,” she says.

Darryl Thompson died aged 22 after being struck by a vehicle on the M1. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“To have to pay then for answers to what happened to your child. It should be every parent’s right to know what happened their child.”

The Department of Justice said a police investigation into Darryl’s death was completed in 2022, with no charges brought at its conclusion.

A DoJ spokesperson said: “In June 2022, the coroner directed that an inquest take place.

“A number of preliminary hearings have taken place and the inquest was listed for hearing on 27-28 January 2025, but has had to be adjourned and relisted on more than one occasion to facilitate additional witnesses and the unavailability of legal representatives.

“The inquest is now scheduled to be heard from 7-11 April 2025 in Banbridge courthouse.

“The Department of Justice cannot comment on the reported legal costs of the case. How solicitor’s bill clients is covered by the Solicitors (Client Communication) Practice Regulations 2008.

“Any concerns about the bill presented should be taken up with the solicitor’s firm involved and, if necessary, with the Law Society.”