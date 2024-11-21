Co Tyrone mum appeals for donors to help daughter who needs urgent kidney transplant

A Co Tyrone mother has issued a desperate appeal for donors to come forward to help her eight-year-old daughter who needs an urgent kidney transplant.

Cora Connolly from Drumquin was diagnosed with stage 3b chronic kidney disease earlier this year.

On Monday her family were given the devastating news that she needs a kidney transplant.

Her mother Ashlene is urging others to consider becoming a living kidney donor to potentially help save her daughter’s life.

She told The Irish News on Wednesday that the “more people who get tested the better chance of finding the perfect match” for Cora and others like her.

A pupil at St Joseph’s PS, Drumquin, Cora has been described by her mum as a “little lady” who loves art, afterschool clubs with her friends and going to youth club.

Ashlene said Cora, who has three siblings, has also started learning to play piano.

She said it was around this time last year that tests revealed her daughter had “reduced kidney functions” and on Monday the family were told her condition had worsened and she was now stage four.

“This time time last year Cora got bloods done that showed reduced kidney functions, and after a few weeks of re-checked bloods results still the same, then scans and deep scans which showed kidneys all looked ok,” she said.

“So they give her a little break from all the bloods and after Christmas they called her back and started with tests again...they honestly had no answers and they decided to do a biopsy of the kidney.

“At the start of June we found out our little girl had stage 3b chronic kidney disease, the shock was just unbelievable and totally heartbroken.

“At this point I honestly didn’t have a clue as to what this meant for her.

“After appointments, bloods and tests on Monday we found out our little girl will need a kidney transplant.”

Ashlene said they were told “our little girl needs a kidney transplant within six to 12 months”.

Cora is a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School, Drumquin

She said the family will now undergo tests to establish if there is a kidney match, but she has also appealed to others to get tested.

“We all as a family are going to get tested to see if we can get our little girl the best match and please god one of us will be able to give her,” she said.

“The more that get tested the better chance she has of getting the best match.

“If this was something anyone has ever considered please get in touch...all you need to know is your blood group.”

She added that they are also thinking of other people waiting for a transplant.

“Cora isn’t the only one in need of transplant and if it something that anyone has ever thought of becoming a living donor please get registered,” she said.

“I wouldn’t want another family go through the heartache we are going through.

“The support we already have received is brilliant and just the more that gets tested the better chance to finding the perfect match.”

To speak to a living donor co-ordinator at Donate Life, please phone 02895048293 or visit www.donatelife.co.uk