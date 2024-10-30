Co Tyrone man to stand trial on drugs charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Tiarnan Gallen (25) of Canal Side Town Parks in Strabane, Co Tyrone appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He faces a total of ten drug related charges including being concerned in the supply of Xanax, Diazepam, morphine and Oxycodone on dates between September 30 2018 and January 2 2019.

He is also charged with possessing class B and Class C drugs with intent to supply on January 1 2019.

Gallen was also further charged with possessing a knife in a public place namely Foyle Street bus station on January 1 2019.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Gallen said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 27 and remanded in custody.