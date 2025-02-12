Co Tyrone man to be charged with murder following death of assault victim Stephen Holmes

Stephen Holmes died in hospital after the incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3

A man is expected to be charged with murder in court following the death of a man who was the victim of a serious assault in Co Tyrone earlier this month.

Stephen Holmes died in hospital at the weekend after the incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3.

A 31-year-old man previously appeared before court last Thursday, charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Wednesday, police said the charges have since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The 31-year-old is expected to be charged with murder during an appearance before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.