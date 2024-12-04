Emma Eakin (36) from Bangor who has been seriously injured in an accident in Morocco

A “vibrant and selfless” Co Down woman is fighting for her life after a serious accident in Morocco.

Emma Eakin (36) was involved in the accident in Marrakech last week and remains in hospital there with serious injuries.

Her injuries include severe lung trauma and multiple spinal fractures.

A fundraiser set up to support the Bangor woman had already raised more than £20,000 after only several hours on Wednesday evening.

Best friend Juls Hanvey set up the fundraiser in order to have Emma repatriated and help her family with significant medical bills.

“On Thursday, November 28th, Emma Eakin’s life took a devastating turn when she was involved in a serious accident in Marrakech, Morocco,” Juls said.

“This vibrant, 36-year-old woman, known for her infectious laughter and selfless nature, is now fighting for her life.

“Due to language barriers and the complexity of her injuries, a full medical assessment is still ongoing. The initial scans focused on her chest, abdomen, and pelvis, but potential additional injuries remain unknown.

“The only way to bring Emma home to Northern Ireland for specialised care is through medical repatriation, a costly process estimated to cost between £25,000 and £50,000 depending on her clinical condition.

“We are urgently seeking to raise as much as possible but have given ourselves a target of £25,000 to begin with (which we may have to increase) to cover the exorbitant medical repatriation costs and ongoing medical expenses.

“Additionally, her daily hospital bills in Marrakech are a staggering £1,500, putting an immense financial burden on her family.

“Despite having travel insurance, a policy limitation has left Emma and her family in a dire situation. Her family has exhausted all their resources, but the rising costs continue to escalate.

“Emma has always been there for others, now it’s our turn to support her. Your kindness and generosity will not only help her physically but also provide her with the emotional support she needs to recover.”