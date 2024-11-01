Co Down man to face trial over alleged historic sexual abuse of family member

A Co Down man is to stand trial accused of subjecting a boy in his family to historic sexual abuse, a judge has ordered.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with carrying out six offences more than four decades ago.

The 59-year-old defendant, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, faces three counts of indecent assault on a male.

He is also charged with two counts of buggery and a further attempted buggery of a boy aged under 16.

All of the alleged offences were committed on dates between January 1980 and January 1982.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing the accused confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses.

A Crown barrister submitted there was enough prima facie evidence against him for the case to proceed.

No further details were disclosed at this stage in the case.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Steven Keown returned the accused for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The man was released on continuing bail to live at an address in England under conditions aimed at ensuring he stays away from the complainant.

Defence solicitor Matt Higgins confirmed: “They are family members (but) there’s been no contact for years.”