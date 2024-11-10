Gilford Crusaders Football Club staged a memorial service after the death of club member Conor Molloy (23) in Australia. PICTURE: GILFORD CRUSADERS FOOTBALL CLUB

A Co Down football club has staged a memorial for a young club member who died in Australia on Friday.

Conor Molloy (23) had been in a coma in a Sydney hospital before his death, with his parents and brother flying out to his bedside.

On Saturday, members of Gilford Crusaders Football Club laid flowers on the pitch in tribute.

It follows another death abroad in recent days of Philip Howell from Derry who had been on holiday in Thailand.

Sharing the tribute on social media, Gilford Crusaders said: “Our club, local community and other local sporting clubs all came together today at Woodlands Park for a memorial flower laying service for our former player Conor Molloy who recently passed away out in Australia.

“The turn out of people showed how much Conor was loved by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

“If you or someone you know is going through a tough time, please talk to someone.”

They continued: “Our club sponsor Changing Lives NI is always available. Their hub is located at Unit 4, Riverside Shopping Mall in Gilford. If you are feeling down, stressed or anxious about anything, please nip in and just have a chat.”

Earlier, Conor’s brother Shay said the family had been left “shattered” by the loss.

“Our beautiful Conor has peacefully passed away in Sydney Surrounded by people who loved him very deeply,”he wrote.

“Thank you to the staff and Doctors at RPA in Sydney who cared for our Conor with such respect kindness and love to him and our family and friends

“Conor was thee most loving kind funny big brother I could have ever asked to be in my life.”

Conor Molloy (23) from Gilford had been in a coma when he died in Australia on Friday. PICTURE: GILFORD AMATEUR BOXING CLUB)

Thanking those supporting the family with messages and donations, he added: “Honestly we felt every one of them and they will help carry us on our heartbroken journey back home to Ireland to lay our Beautiful Conor to Rest in Forever Peace.”

Philip Howell 'tragically' died earlier this week while on holiday in Thailand (facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors)

Mr Howell had originally been Strathfoyle but was living in the city’s Waterside area.

A family notice described him as the: “Beloved son of Doris. Loved partner of Julie. Cherished brother of Sharon, Jane, Sarah and Megan. Loving uncle of Sean, Kevin, Dylan, Ryan, Sara, Callum, Kyle and Mason.”

Among many how paid tribute to him on social media, one wrote: “A gentleman, you will be well missed Phil. Rest easy.”

A former work colleague at Seagate Technology also described him as “a loved and truly respected member” of the team.