Co Armagh schoolgirl (7) dies following brave battle with cancer

Lauren Lappin died on Saturday following a battle with cancer

A seven-year-old Co Armagh girl who died following a brave battle with cancer has been described as a child who “brought so much joy”.

Lauren Lappin from Armaghbreague died on Saturday.

The little girl is survived by her parents Shane and Aideen and sister Ava-Louise.

Her school, St Mary’s Primary, Granemore said she would “always hold a special place in our hearts”.

In a post on social media, the school said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of little Lauren, a much-loved pupil of our school.

“Lauren brought so much joy to our school community, and she will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“The entire staff and school community send their heartfelt sympathy and prayers to her family at this heartbreaking time.”

Granemore GFC also said it’s committee and members were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lauren Lappin”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lauren’s parents, Shane and Aideen and her sister Ava-Louise.

“Our thoughts are also with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her many friends.”

Our Camogie club is heart broken to learn of the death of Lauren, wee sister of our underage camog Ava-Louise. We send... Posted by Granemore Camogie on Saturday 7 December 2024

Granemore Camogie said: “Our camogie club is heartbroken to learn of the death of Lauren, wee sister of our underage camog Ava-Louise.

“We send of deepest heart felt condolences to Lauren’s mummy Aideen, daddy Shane and big sister Ava-Louise, her grandparents and the entire Lappin and McMahon families at this extremely difficult time.”

Granemore Ladies GAA club also posted online: “Lauren you are a beautiful angel now wrapped up in the arms of Jesus”.

Donations in lieu of flowers can made to the Children’s Cancer Unit charity.