Co Armagh pensioner beaten to death suffered at least 17 blows to the head, court hears

A pensioner beaten to death in his south Armagh home suffered at least 17 blunt force blows to the head, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutors suggested a poker or a hammer may have been used as a weapon to inflict injuries to 74-year-old Michael McConville.

Details emerged as a neighbouring farmer charged with his murder was granted bail.

Malachy Quinn, 68, of Annaghmare Road in Crossmaglen, denies any involvement in the killing.

Mr McConville was found dead at his home on the same road on June 15 this year.

The victim, who lived alone, had been subjected to a vicious attack, a Crown lawyer said.

She revealed that a pathologist report indicated blunt force trauma with an “absolute minimum of 17 blows to the head”.

Counsel submitted: “Lacerations are in keeping with the use of a weapon such as a poker or a small hammer.”

Mr McConville had also suffered five blows to the mouth area, as well as further injuries to his hands, wrists and arms.

“This could have been a fist or kicking, causing blood to enter the airways,” the barrister said.

“This can only be described as a very vicious attack on an elderly and vulnerable gentleman.” counsel said.

The court heard some members of the community told detectives the victim and the defendant had fallen out over land and farm payments.

Quinn was said to have leased some land from Mr McConville for cattle.

He was allegedly seen on CCTV footage approaching the victim’s home after he was last seen alive.

A bloodstained towel recovered from the accused’s home also forms part of the case against him, according to the prosecution.

With the murder weapon still to be located, counsel opposed his application to be released from custody.

“Police believe CCTV and forensic and witness evidence strongly connects Mr Quinn to the offence of murder,” she added.

During police interviews he confirmed that he had kept cattle on Mr McConville’s land but denied any fall out between the two men.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly insisted there was no motive for his client to have carried out the killing.

He told the court Quinn is frail and suffers from a serious heart condition.

“He’s 5ft 6in, he weighs just under eight stone and he’s never been violent in his life.

“There is not a single scrap of evidence linking this man to the murder scene… he fully cooperated with police and answered every question.” Mr Brolly insisted.

Quinn was granted bail under strict conditions to live at an address in Newry.

Mr Justice McAlinden ordered the lodgment of £10,000 in cash sureties and banned him from entering Crossmaglen.

The judge stated: “We cannot lose sight of the fact that a 74-year-old man was viciously beaten to death in his own house.”