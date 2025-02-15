Co Armagh man’s ultra-marathon challenge to raise funds for Kevin Bell Trust

A Co Armagh man is running an ultra marathon in New York next month to raise vital funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The charity works to alleviate the financial burden of bereaved families by helping return home the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad.

It has helped with more than 2,000 repatriations since its formation following the loss of Colin and Eithne Bell’s 26-year-old son Kevin in New York 11 years ago.

Trainee Solicitor James Greene spent time living in New York on a J1 visa just like Kevin.

The 24-year-old told the Irish News he had always felt a deep connection with the charity and when his employer announced it as their charity partner it prompted him to organise his fundraiser.

“I spent time in Woodside in Queens and I’ve been up around Woodlawn in the Bronx which is where Kevin lived and his memorial bench is located and his story and the work of the charity resonated with me when I was there,” he explained.

“When I saw the announcement at work that the firm would be partnering with the charity I wanted to do something. I’m not the only person to travel, I have so many friends living away from home and it seems we all know someone living away be it stateside, Australia or even going to University in Wales.”

Kevin Bell who died in New York

James plans to run 32 miles - one for every county in Ireland.

“I would have run when I was younger but I haven’t trained in about two years so I started with a 5km which was hard going and then I thought I’d try a half marathon and eventually I made my own route which was 32 miles,” he explained.

“The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust looks after the 32 counties so it all started falling into place and then I decided I wanted to do something to connect with Kevin and New York which is why I’ve planned the route in New York for St Patrick’s Day weekend.”

Kevin Bell memorial bench

James hopes to raise enough funds to help cover the cost of bringing at least one person home, which can range from a few thousand pounds to up to £20,000 .

“I ran to a friend’s house one day thinking I could get a lift home after, but he had nipped out so I got a taxi. And when I was talking to the driver he told me his brother had died and the Kevin Bell Trust had helped bring his body home and that just shows the amount of people that have relied on this vital charity over the years.

“It’s not just shouldering the financial burden, it’s the admin and those barriers people can be left facing at a time when they should be allowed to grieve.”

Trainee solicitor James Greene is raising funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

His 50km run will take place on March 15 beginning in his previous residence of Woodside in Queens passing landmarks such as Yankee Stadium and the Gaelic Park where Kevin was due to play on the day he died before finishing up at the Kevin Bell Memorial Bench in Woodlawn in the Bronx.

You can make a donation by clicking here.