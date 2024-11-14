Co Armagh boy stars in new Disney Christmas short

A nine-year-old boy from Co Armagh has spoken of his “one in a million opportunity” after being selected to star in a Disney Christmas short which has gone viral.

Solomon Horta was chosen from a long list of children to star in film director Taika Waititi’s festive ad called The Boy and the Octopus.

Set to the soundtrack of Part of Your World from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the short follows the journey of a young boy who discovers a curious octopus during a seaside vacation.

After returning home, the boy forms a true friendship with the sea creature by introducing his new companion to his life on land - harnessing the power of the Force with his Jedi lightsaber, playing with his Buzz Lightyear action figure, and imagining Santa Claus' route around the world with the map on his wall - before taking the lovable octopus out into the world to experience the joy of the holidays, hidden under his Mickey Mouse beanie.

Filming took place in Majorca and Prague and he was accompanied by proud parents Maria and Helio.

Speaking to the Irish News Solomon said it was ‘a dream come true.’

“It was such a fantastic experience and a dream come true to work with Taika who really guided me through the process to allow me to give my best performance.

“I wanted to do my very best for Taika and make him happy. During filming, he would say, ‘Go Solomon, I believe in you!’ and I felt supported the whole way through.”

Portadown schoolboy Solomon with mum Maria and acclaimed film director Taika Waititi

He added they had to keep the project a secret from family and friends.

“I was so excited it was hard at times but when they released the trailer we could tell our friends and family and now the short film has been released everyone knows.

“I enjoy acting and when I’m older I hope to play a big character.. like the giant from the BFG.”

The video has racked up almost one million views across different platforms just a few hours after it went live.