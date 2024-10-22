Co Antrim trailer company charged with employee’s death

The company was charged with three offences arsing from an incident on 4 September 2019

A Co Antrim trailer company has been charged with an employee’s death as well as health and safety offences.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, McCauley Trailers Ltd was charged with three offences arsing from an incident on September 4 2019.

The defendant company, with an address at Gloverstown Road in Antrim, are charged with corporate manslaughter in that it “caused the death of Maciej Wieczorek in that you managed or organised your activities in a way amounting to a gross breach of a relevant duty of care owed by you to the said deceased”.

McCauley trailers are also charged with two offences under health and safety legislation accusing the company of failing to provide and maintain a safe system of work and “being an employer failed to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of your employees”.

The case had been scheduled for a preliminary enquiry on Tuesday, which would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court, but the prosecution and defence agreed it should be adjourned for three weeks until November 12.

A PPS lawyer told District Judge Nigel Broderick “the family of the deceased want to attend court to see what’s happening” and accordingly the judge agreed to put the case back.