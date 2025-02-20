Classroom assistant employed for two-and-a-half years without Access NI checks

More than 900 classroom assistants working in schools in the north have not completed and submitted their Access NI checks

A classroom assistant at a Northern Ireland school has been employed for almost two and a half years without submitting their Access NI checks despite the individual and the school being asked for it nine times.

An Access NI check lists an individual’s criminal record history and information held about them on the police database and is a mandatory requirement for teachers, classrooms assistants and other staff who work directly with children.

However, it has emerged more than 900 classroom assistants working in schools in the north have not completed and submitted their Access NI checks.

Education minister Paul Givan revealed via an Assembly question from Alliance MLA Nick Mathison that an assistant at a school had been employed for two years and five months without the checks - despite repeated attempts by the Education Authority to obtain the documents.

The classroom assistant and school where they work has not been identified.

A Department of Education circular issued to school principals in 2024 clearly states that classroom assistants, as with other school staff, must receive an Enhanced Access NI check before beginning employment.

“Where a staff member has not submitted the required paperwork needed by Access NI, the Education Authority engages with the school Principal to remind them of the requirement to have this completed,” the Education minister said in the response.

“Despite protracted communication between the EA and the employee/school, on occasions the documentation to undertake the check can remain outstanding for a prolonged period.

“As of 11 February 2025, the EA advise that the longest period that a classroom assistant has an outstanding Access NI check for is two years and five months.

“I am informed by the EA that in this particular case, the EA has contacted the school/employee nine times seeking the necessary information.

“I have written to the EA Chief Executive asking him to urgently review the Access NI process and he has advised that the EA will be taking robust action to address outstanding checks.”

Despite the fact it has made nine requests for the checks to the school in question, a spokesperson for the EA said it was taking a “robust approach” towards schools who do not provide evidence of the checks on time.

The body conceded that current delays in processing checks were “unacceptable” but that “prime responsibility for safeguarding within a school sits with the school leader”.

“Access NI is a crucial part of the safeguarding protections that exist within education and these checks will pick up anyone who is known to the relevant authorities,” a statement said.

“School leaders must ensure that they comply with this process, which requires the principal and the employee to submit relevant paperwork to the EA Access NI Team, who then process the application.

“There are a number of cases where, despite protracted communication, documentation to undertake pre-employment vetting checks remains outstanding, resulting in some unacceptable delays.

“EA is taking a robust approach with these schools and employees to close these checks off and prevent any future build-up of outstanding temporary engagement checks.”

Stormont Education Committee chair Mathison described the situation as “not acceptable”.

“Safeguarding of children should always come as a priority,” he said.

“Delays such as these in relation to Access NI checks are not acceptable.

“This appears to be an issue with the EA’s processes and I will be asking questions about it when the organisation appears at Education Committee next week.”