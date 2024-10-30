Christmas lights switch-on in Belfast set to be ‘fantastic evening of family fun’

Launching Belfast’s Christmas lights switch-on are: Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray, Cool FM’s Paulo, Rebecca and Pete, circus performers Tina Segner (left) and Grant Goldie (back, centre) and singer-songwriter Sasha Samara (right).

Plans have been unveiled for this year’s switching on of Belfast’s Christmas lights.

The event at Belfast City Hall will take place on Saturday, November 16 and will see Lord Mayor Mickey Murray joined by Cool FM DJs Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross as they compere the evening gathering.

The annual Belfast Christmas Market will also begin in the grounds of City Hall on that same date, with stalls opening at 12 noon.

Tickets for the switch-on event will be available from www.visitbelfast.com from 10am on Tuesday, November 5, with a second release of tickets at 7pm that evening.

They will be available on a first-come first-serve basis, with a limit of five tickets per booking, while tickets will also be available for a wheelchair accessible viewing platform.

Speaking of the entertainment during the switch-on, Mr Murray said it promises to be a “fantastic evening of family fun”.

“We are packing a variety of performances into an hour-long programme including music from talented local singer-songwriter Sasha Samara representing the Oh Yeah Music Centre, carols from Finaghy Primary School and Christmas songs from Ballyhackamore Rock Choir,” he said.

“We’ll also have acrobatic thrills and skills from Tumble Circus, a performance from The MAC’s Christmas pantomime The Adventures of Red Riding Hood, a routine from Belvoir Players Theatre Academy’s production of Frosted, plus bagpipes from the current Ireland under-13 bagpipe champion.”

Motorists are advised that there will be road closures in the city centre from early on the afternoon of November 5.