NI’s largest housing association, with 10,000 social homes, targeted in cyber attack

A cyber attack has led to significant disruption to the IT systems of Choice Housing.

One of the north’s largest providers of social homes Choice Housing has been targeted in a cyber attack that has led to staff scrambling to contain the threat.

The attack is understood to have been caused by an email that has led to significant disruption to IT systems last Friday and delays to work being carried out for tenants

IT staff worked across the weekend to handle the fallout from the incident, and it is believed Choice’s IT systems were still being impacted at the beginning of this week.

Choice has said it does not believe any data was compromised.

The largest housing association in the north, Choice employs more than 400 staff to provide more than 10,000 social homes. It is currently working on more than 20 schemes, including a £7m development at Lagmore Drive in west Belfast.

It manages over 4,700 properties in the Belfast area alone.

In an email sent to staff, which has been seen by The Irish News, Choice confirmed the association was targeted by a cyber attack, and outlined steps it was taking to manage the disruption.

“Our security systems responded to contain the attack and to prevent significant damage or data loss. The systems were shut down as an additional precaution,” the email stated.

“We understand that this has caused disruption to our service delivery and day-to-day operations, and we apologise for the delay in getting the systems back online.”

Choice is working through a “recovery plan” and the email said ICT colleagues “are working around the clock to ensure our systems are cleaned and fully restored, and we will have you all back online as quickly and as safely as possible”.

Choice has told staff it is carrying out a “full review” of the incident and will “consider lessons learned”.

Staff have been encouraged to “remain vigilant” for further IT threats.

Last year it emerged that housing associations across the UK were increasingly at risk from cyber criminals.

Accounting and cyber security firm RSM UK found that a quarter of all UK housing associations had been targeted in a cyber attack in the 12 months leading up to July 2024.

In 2022, the UK housing association Clarion, which manages over 125,000 homes and is Europe’s largest provider of social housing, was subjected to an attack that caused months of disruption including to its telephone system.

Other cyber attacks on UK housing associations have led to concerns that customers’ details may have been leaked as a result of criminals using ransomware.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing told The Irish News: “The association was alerted to an incident in the early hours of Friday 14th February and immediately took steps to contain and prevent infection. We have found no evidence that any data has been lost as a result of the incident.

They added: “We have reported the incident to all relevant authorities.”