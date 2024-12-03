Chloe Ferris: Two men arrested in connection with death of young woman at Belfast nightclub

Chloe Ferris, whose funeral will take place on Thursday in west Belfast.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested by police investigating the sudden death of beautician Chloe Ferris at a nightclub in Belfast.

Detectives detained the pair on suspicion of drug-related offences, and on Tuesday said they have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Chloe, who was 24 and originally from west Belfast but living and working in Newtownabbey, had been celebrating her upcoming birthday with friends in the Lux venue at Dunbar Street in the city’s Cathedral Quarter area when she fell unconscious in the early hours of Sunday.

Lux nightclub in Belfast's Dunbar Street. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

She was tragically found to have died upon the arrival of emergency services shortly after 2.20am.

Another young woman aged in her 20s who also fell unconscious remains in hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them on 101, or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

A funeral service for Chloe is to be held at St Paul’s Church in the Falls Road area on Thursday, a day after what would have been her 25th birthday.

Following the service she will be laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery.

On Monday, Chloe’s father Declan told the Irish News that her mother Sharon and brothers Christopher, Declan and Barry were “just heartbroken” at the loss of the popular young woman, who set up her business in recent years and in September had returned to her former school St Louise’s College to give a talk to IT pupils about utilising social media.

Lux Nightclub has said the “thoughts and sympathies” of staff are with Chloe’s family, and said its focus was on assisting the police investigation into her death.

Police enquiries to determine the cause of Chloe’s death are continuing, and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.