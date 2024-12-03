The father of beautician Chloe Ferris paid tribute to his daughter after her death while celebrating her 25th birthday last weekend

The father of Chloe Ferris, who died in a nightclub while out celebrating her 25th birthday, has spoken of his family’s heartbreak over the loss of a young woman who “lived life to the full”.

Chloe (24) had been attending Lux nightclub in Belfast city centre with friends to celebrate her upcoming birthday when herself and another friend fell unconscious.

Chloe was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the nightclub in the Dunbar Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

Another woman in her twenties remains hospitalised after the incident.

Chloe was a much-loved sister to Christopher, Declan and Barry, and daughter to Declan and Sharon.

Speaking to The Irish News from Chloe’s home in Newtownabbey on Monday, her father Declan said his daughter worked hard and lived life to the full.

“Our whole family is just heartbroken. Chloe was out celebrating her birthday and for something like this to happen is beyond belief,” Declan said.

Chloe Ferris delivering a talk to students at St Louise's about the success of her beauty business

“She was out with her friends celebrating, it was supposed to be her 25th birthday on Wednesday.

“Chloe was an incredibly hard-working girl, she worked nine to nine every day and Saturday was the only time she would have been able to get a day off in the lead up to Christmas.

“Chloe built a successful business and had a great group of friends who were extremely close.

“She had travelled the world and really lived life to the full. We had actually been saying to her that she needed to relax a bit, she was in America and Australia last year, that’s just what she loved doing.

“She went to Africa as well to help the children out there, that’s the type of girl she was.

“She wasn’t one to save money or anything like that, she worked hard and enjoyed herself and then did it all again.

“I think to myself was there something in the back of her head that knew something was coming, and that’s why she packed so much into her short life.”

Beautician Chloe had set up her own business in recent years to significant success, with her father talking about her pride at returning to her old school - St Louise’s - to give a talk to pupils on business.

Originally from west Belfast, Chloe had set up her home and business in Newtownabbey.

Ahead of her funeral on Thursday, Declan said the outpouring of emotion and well wishes from the local community was reflected in the amount of people who had called at her home since the tragedy.

He also asked for the public not to speculate over his daughter’s death while the family await further information from the PSNI, including toxicology reports.

“The house is completely packed in there, there are people spilling outside.

“They are from all sides of the community and all ages in there, that tells you everything about Chloe.”

Two close friends of Chloe told The Irish News they had been part of a group of friends who had referred to themselves as the ‘Sister Squad’, who had been with Chloe celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

“Chloe was the loudest in the room and the funniest, she just lit up every room she walked into. There was no one like her,” her friend Megan Hamilton said.

“She was just the best friend ever, she would always be there for you no matter what. She had the best advice and just supported you through absolutely everything,” Molly Murray said.

“She was like a rock to us, the glue that held us all together.”

A PSNI investigation into Chloe’s death remains at an early stage, according to the force.

A funeral service for Chloe will take place at St Paul’s Church for 1.00pm on Thursday, with requiem mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.