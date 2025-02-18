Child sex abuse image crimes double in five years, new data reveals

Child sexual abuse image crimes have doubled in the last five years in the north, data obtained by the NSPCC has revealed.

The number of crimes recorded by the PSNI increased to 859 in the year ending March 2024, from 434 five years earlier, the child protection charity said.

Chris Sherwood, NSPCC Chief Executive, said it was “deeply alarming to see hundreds of child sexual abuse image crimes continue to be recorded by police”.

“These offences cause tremendous harm and distress to children, with much of this illegal material being repeatedly shared and viewed online,” Mr Sherwood said.

The numbers were revealed by the NSPCC

The charity, along with the Marie Collins Foundation, the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and Barnardo’s, has sent a letter to the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle in connection with Ofcom’s final Illegal Harms Code of Practice, published last December.

In the letter, the charities argue children will not be protected from the worst forms of abuse on private messaging services under Ofcom’s plans, “despite this being a core aim of the Online Safety Act”.

The charities, in their letter, focus on encrypted end-to-end services and say the new Ofcom rules only require the removal of illegal content when it is “technically feasible”. The sharing of images often happens on the dark web.

In a separate Freedom of Information request submitted by the NSPCC, where law enforcement identified a platform used by perpetrators, half happened on Snapchat and close to a quarter on Meta products, 11% on Instagram, 7% on Facebook and 6% on WhatsApp. There was no information on social media or messaging sites available for Northern Ireland.

Separate information request asked how many cases across the UK involved social media and messenger platforms

Mr Sherwood said: “It is an outrage that in 2025 we are still seeing a blatant disregard from tech companies to prevent this illegal content from proliferating on their sites.

“Having separate rules for private messaging services lets tech bosses off the hook from putting robust protections for children in place. This enables crimes to continue to flourish on their platforms even though we now have the Online Safety Act.

“The government must set out how they will take a bold stand against abuse on private messaging services and hold tech companies accountable for keeping children safe, even if it requires changes to the platform’s design – there can be no excuse for inaction or delay."