Child abuse victim turned trauma into support for other victims

A woman who was the victim of childhood sexual abuse has spoken of how confronting her trauma has led to supporting other victims.

Cara, not her real name, is one of the thousands of victims who have been supported by sexual abuse charity Nexus since it opened its doors in south Belfast 40 years ago.

Cara reached out to the charity for help in the early 2000s.

“I found myself in a place I never thought I would be - reaching out for support as I tried to navigate the aftermath of childhood sexual abuse.

“The abuse occurred at a very young age, and for years I carried the weight of that trauma in silence.

“Walking through the doors of Nexus was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was also the first step towards healing.

“The counsellors at Nexus provided a safe, compassionate space where I could finally speak my truth, process my experiences, and begin to rebuild my sense of self. Looking back, I can see how crucial that period was in helping me move forward.”

Speaking to a counsellor about the abuse she had suffered as a child later allowed Cara to help other victims who had been through the same trauma.

“The counselling I received was not just about processing trauma—it was about reclaiming my life, finding my voice, and realising that I had the strength to overcome what happened to me. Since then, I have gone from strength to strength. I have turned my pain into purpose, channelling it into advocacy and support for others.

“To anyone considering reaching out to Nexus, I want you to know that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to be vulnerable, and it’s okay to take your time. Healing is not a linear process, and it takes immense courage to take that first step. But I am living proof that there is hope on the other side.”

Nexus first opened its doors in 1984 after a spate of rape attacks in south Belfast, and now celebrates its 40th year while the issue of violence against women and girls once again hits the headlines.

Meanwhile, funding for its counselling services was under threat earlier this year before a U-turn from the Department of Health.

The charity’s CEO Joanne Barnes said while it should not be celebrated that its services are in such demand, it wished to remind victims that there is somewhere to go for support.

“While we are not celebrating the fact there is still a need for our services after 40 years, it’s important that we mark this milestone as a reminder to survivors of sexual abuse that we are here to support them, no matter when the abuse took place,” Ms Barnes said.

“We know when people see these stories in the media this prompts them to seek support, this has been evident in Nexus when there was extensive coverage of Jimmy Saville’s crimes in 2012, and when the Rugby Rape Trial was taking place in 2018.

“Demand for support has meant that gradually over the last 15 years the number of free counselling sessions available to our clients have decreased from 26 sessions to 12 sessions, however wait times have also dramatically reduced from 2 years in some cases, to 12 weeks, and our clients continuously report how much of a positive impact our services have on their lives – they are the reason we are here and will continue to be.”