Chief vet’s report links herd size and intensification to bovine TB increase

In the past 12 months 20,600 cattle were compulsorily slaughtered as part of the regional bTB eradication scheme

The increase in incidence of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) corresponds with a growth in the size of dairy herds and an intensification of the sector, according to a report by Northern Ireland’s chief vet.

Brian Dooher told the assembly’s agriculture and environment committee on Thursday that herd size is “probably the main risk factor” for spreading the disease that last year cost the Stormont executive £55.7m in compensation and controls– an increase of 39% in the past four years.

Around £750m has been spent on compensation and efforts to eradicate the disease over the past two decades.

The spread of bTB is often blamed on wildlife, with farm lobby groups and many politicians advocating a selective cull of badgers, which are a protected species.

A 2023 study by the Agrifood and Biosciences Institute concluded cattle-to-cattle transmission of bTB is “considerably more common” than badger-to-cattle transmission.

Last year, the high court quashed a decision by former Stormont minister Edwin Poots to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) for a badger cull, saying his department’s consultation was flawed.

The chief vet, who is the former co-manager of the Tyrone GAA senior football team, was commissioned by Agriculture and Environment Minister Andrew Muir to compile what has been termed a “discussion document”.

In the 12 months to the end of October this year, some 20,600 cattle were compulsorily slaughtered as part of the regional bTB eradication scheme.

Mr Dooher’s report says the size of dairy herds in the north has more than doubled since 1995, while the number of farms has decreased.

Chief vet Brian Dooher

“There has been a steady intensification within the NI dairy sector (as elsewhere) over the years with dairy farms increasing in herd size but a decreasing number of registered dairy farms,” the chief vet’s report says.

“This is reflected in the NI cattle demographics and in the bTB statistics.”

The report says that almost half the cases of the disease last year involved dairy herds, even though they represent less than 20% of the region’s 1.6m cattle population.

The chief vet’s report includes almost 40 proposals to help eradicate bTB.

They include actions aimed at “changing culture” among farmers, protecting uninfected herds, and the development of a wildlife intervention strategy.

Another suggestion is targetting areas where incidence of bTB is high.

Welcoming the chief vet’s report, Mr Muir said: “Collaboration and partnership working is key to help turn the situation around, it is of fundamental importance that industry, stakeholders and government work closer together.

“The status quo is not an option, change over short, medium and long term is essential. The mental health impact upon farmers is of deep personal concern to me and the significant financial burden upon both the industry and borne by government cannot continue.”