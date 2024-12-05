Charity launches leadership project to tackle issues in the north-west

The Leadership Collective is being run by Holywell Trust in Derry (Holywell Trust)

A charity in Derry is running a project for leaders in the community, public, and private sectors to help tackle pressing issues and drive ‘positive change’ in the north-west.

There are 31 places on the Holywell Trust’s Leadership Collective programme, which is set to run for ten months.

The programme aims to equip ‘established leaders’ across various sectors with the skills and networking needed to ‘tackle the region’s most pressing social, economic and political challenges’.

These include the region’s high unemployment rate, health, housing and education in addition to other areas such as equality and diversity.

❤️ We love the North West! But we face big challenges. If you're a leader in the community, public or private sector,... Posted by Holywell Trust on Tuesday 3 December 2024

Participants will engage with experts across different sectors, take part in monthly workshops and go on study visits, including a midpoint trip to Dublin.

The programme also aims to address regional imbalances through strengthening cross-sector relationships.

It is one of a number of projects delivered by Holywell Trust – a community relations and development initiative which was established in Derry in 1988.

Director Gerard Deane said: “Leadership Collective is more than a programme; it’s an initiative for positive change.”

“We’re thrilled to support those already making meaningful contributions to their communities, by strengthening their roles as agents of change across Northern Ireland.

“If you think that you can make a positive difference to the north-west, we’d love to hear from you and we look forward to working with you over the next 10 months,” he added.

Applications for the programme close on December 14 and more details can be found on Holywell Trust’s website.