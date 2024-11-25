Cervical cancer survivor from Co Down says smear test saved her life

Michele Norman from Cloughey says attending a routine smear test last year saved her life. PICTURE: PHA

A cervical cancer survivor from Co Down has spoken of how a routine smear test saved her life.

Michele Norman from Cloughey had attended a routine cervical screening last year, only to learn she had stage one cancerous cells.

Picked up early enough for a successful treatment, the Public Health Agency has now warned that others could lose this chance with just under three quarters of people invited to attend smear tests not showing up.

Recalling her experience, Ms Norman said: “I went for mine last year and they said in three or four weeks I would get my results.

“I then got a phone call from the hospital. I expected to be told that I had pre-cancerous cells, which is what smear tests are generally designed to pick up. But this wasn’t the case – I was told I had stage one cancerous cells.”

With cervical cancer having very few symptoms, she added: “If you don’t go for your smear and make sure you get it and keep on top of appointments, you could go from 0 – 100 in no time and you wouldn’t even know anything is wrong, which is scary.”

After a biopsy at the Ulster Hospital to remove all the cancerous cells, it was confirmed that she was in remission.

“They told me if I had waited another year, the chances are I would have ended up with stage four cervical cancer and who knows what would have happened.

“Don’t ever miss a smear. It’s just not worth it.”

Cervical screening is available in Northern Ireland to women and other people with a cervix aged 25-64.

The PHA has urged more people not to ignore this “potentially life-saving opportunity.”

Dr Tracy Owen, Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA. PICTURE: PHA

Dr Tracy Owen, Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented thanks to screening, so it is really important to attend for cervical screening when invited as it could save your life.”

Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection with human papillomavirus (HPV).

The common virus will affect around 8 out of 10 people at some point in their lives.

While it usually causes no symptoms, it is mainly spread by skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity.

Cervical screening can determine whether you have HPV and changes in your cells that could go on to develop into cancer if left untreated. If you are aged between 25 and 64 it's important to book and attend for screening when invited. Visit https://t.co/AnJhw6I6iq for more info. pic.twitter.com/gSvFuftoUr — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) November 13, 2024

Most people’s immune system will clear the virus, but for others the virus will stay in their body for many years.

Dr Owen explained that smear tests will check for high-risk types of HPV, with further examination if detected.

“Testing for HPV is an accurate and effective way to identify women at higher risk of cell changes that could go on to develop into cancer if left untreated,” she said.

While cervical screening does not guarantee cancer will not develop in the future, it significantly reduces the chance.

Dr Owen also urged people to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.

These include; vaginal bleeding after sex, between periods or after the menopause; vaginal discharge that is not normal for you; persistent back or tummy pains; and/ or pain during sex.”

Dr Owen said that despite any worry or embarrassment over these symptoms, it was vital for those affected to be checked by their GP.

She said the HPV vaccine was another way to protect against future cervical cancer, which is offered to all girls and boys in Year 9 in school.

Those who have not received the vaccine in school are still eligible to receive it free of charge up until the age of 25.

Dr Owen added: “By having a high uptake of the HPV vaccine and as many people as possible attending for cervical screening when invited, we can drive down the number of cases of cervical screening even further.”

Further information is available online at the PHA website, www.pha.site/CervicalScreening1/.