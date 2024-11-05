The Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster with an image of the stamp featuring the cathedral. PICTURE: ROYAL MAIL

A cathedral in Armagh features on this year’s Christmas stamps from Royal Mail.

An illustration of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral will appear on 2nd class large stamps during the forthcoming festive season.

Drawn by Cornwall-based artist Judy Joel, the Armagh cathedral has been given a Christmas makeover with a traditional winter scene featuring carol singers and snow.

The cathedral in Armagh is one of five to be featured in this year’s festive collection. PICTURE: ROYAL MAIL

It is one of five cathedrals in the UK chosen by the postal service for this year’s Christmas campaign.

The other cathedrals included in the collection are St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh, Liverpool Cathedral, St Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor and London’s Westminster Cathedral.

The Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster, said: “I am delighted that Royal Mail has chosen St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh to feature on this year’s Christmas stamps.

“The image of the light shining out through the Cathedral’s stained-glass windows, along with young people carol singing and playing in the snow, portrays a lovely traditional winter scene.

“The artist, Judy Joel, is to be congratulated for creating a very special set of seasonal stamps which send out a message of joy and hope at Christmas.

“The cathedrals that feature on the stamps stand as symbols of faith at the very centre of each picture and at the heart of their local communities.”

David Gold from Royal Mail said: “Cathedrals are a hugely significant part of our cultural heritage and provide support to their communities.

“They come into their own at Christmas, offering warmth and welcome to all.

“These stamps featuring beautiful illustrations of cathedrals from across the UK will spread the joys of this celebratory time of year.”