Catfish Alexander McCartney: Read the PPS statement in full

Every case involving child sexual offences is disturbing and causes long-lasting harm to victims. However, McCartney’s depravity was such that this is one of the most distressing and prolific cases of child sexual abuse we have ever seen in the PPS.

The damage McCartney caused to so many young lives is immeasurable.

All McCartney’s victims were young, innocent children.

Some of the estimated 3,500 girls he targeted, who were as young as 10, were already struggling with identity and body image issues and had reached out for help on social media.

He sought to exploit that vulnerability in the most shocking ways. Some children pleaded for him to stop the abuse but he callously continued, at times forcing the victims to involve younger children, some aged just four.

McCartney had victims in countries across the world.

Given the scale and complexity of his offending, the PPS worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland from early in their investigation to advise on lines of enquiry and the evidence needed to build the most effective case.

Tragically, one of his young victims, who was just 12, had taken her own life during an online chat in which he was threatening her and forcing her to engage in sexual activity.

The two had never met in person. Working closely with police, the prosecution team was able to establish to the criminal standard that McCartney’s actions had caused the girl’s death and he had a case to answer for manslaughter.

This new application of the law was rightly tested in court including challenge from the defence. However, after legal argument, the trial judge agreed with the PPS and McCartney eventually pleaded guilty to killing the girl.

We believe this to be the first time an abuser anywhere in the world has been held accountable for manslaughter where the victim and perpetrator have never met in person.

In the initial stages of this case in 2019, the use of online ‘catfishing’ to abuse victims was relatively new to police and prosecutors in this jurisdiction.

The PPS team set out the reasons why the digital images McCartney demanded from the children should constitute property under the offence of blackmail, and the judge made a ruling to this effect.

While no case has reached the scale of this one, we have since been able to prosecute suspects for blackmail in other cases of this type where the evidence allows it. This means that we are better able to use the full extent of the law to hold abusers responsible for their actions and keep potential victims safer.

McCartney’s crimes have harmed thousands of children and left them and their families dealing with the traumatic aftermath. Their courage stands in stark contrast to his cowardice in targeting vulnerable young girls.

I want to recognise their bravery, which has been an inspiration to everyone who worked on this case. The police and prosecution teams, including the senior independent barristers who assisted with this case, were dedicated to working together to end the harm McCartney was causing.

McCartney’s conviction sends a message to other abusers – your actions have devastating consequences on vulnerable children, and there is nowhere to hide from the justice system.

This case, including the manslaughter conviction, shows that police and the PPS will pursue and prosecute offenders for the most serious offences where the evidence allows it.

My most important message is for children and young people: if someone is threatening you by demanding sexual images or videos, this is a crime. You are not to blame. Please talk to a trusted adult.

To parents, guardians and all those who care for children: talking to your child is one of the best ways to keep them safe online. It is by bringing these issues out into the open that we can break the cycle of secrecy abusers rely on and help keep children safe.

If you have a child safeguarding or protection concern including about any online or physical activity involving a child, please report it to police.