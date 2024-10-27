Cat killed and others ‘severely beaten’ in Carrickfergus, police warn

Police are investigating after a cat was killed and others injured in Carrickfergus.

Police in Carrickfergus have appealed for information after a cat was killed and others “severely beaten” in recent days.

The attacks on the animals happened in the Eden area of the Co Antrim town.

In a post to the Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page on Sunday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of cats in the area have been severely beaten and one being killed in the span of two days.

“Local vets reportedly advised that these injuries had been inflicted by humans.”

They added: “If you have any information in relation to this, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1213 of 26/10/24. Thank you.”

UUP councillor for the Carrick Castle area, Bethany Ferris, said in a post: “I cannot imagine what goes through anyones mind to hurt a defenceless animal who are treasured family pets. If anyone has any information please report it to 101.”