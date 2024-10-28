Cat attacks lead to charity offering £500 reward

A number of cats have been hurt after a spate of attacks in Co Antrim

A £500 reward has been offered for information after a series of “brutal attacks” on cats in Co Antrim.

Animal welfare charity the USPCA said the attacks happened in the Eden area of Carrickfergus over two days.

The PSNI confirmed that one cat has been killed and several others injured due to human actions.

Nora Smith, chief executive of the USPCA, urged anyone with information about the attacks to come forward.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety of our pets,” she said.

“The reward is intended to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Every piece of information can help with the police investigation.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information or witnesses to reported attacks on cats last week in the Eden area of Carrickfergus.

“A number of cats in the area have been severely beaten and one being killed in the span of two days.

“Local vets reportedly advised that these injuries had been inflicted by humans.”

If you have any information in relation to this, please call 101 and quote serial reference number 1213 of 26/10/24.