Casement Park: Gordon Lyons welcomes GAA ‘realisation’ over extra cash

Communities Minister Gordon Lyon speaking with PA Media at the Ulster Museum in Belfast about Casement Park

Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed a “realisation” from the GAA that an increased financial contribution would be required towards the rebuild of Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said he looked forward to having further discussions with the GAA over the project, adding that alternative plans which match the current funding in place should be looked at.

It has been reported this week that the cost of developing the derelict west Belfast stadium has dropped to £270 million, after the design was modified when plans to host Euro 2028 games there were abandoned.

The Casement Park stadium is currently derelict (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

With the reported revised cost of £270 million, this still leaves a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Stephen McGeehan, head of operations for Ulster GAA, told the BBC on Wednesday that “when that conversation happens about additional funding, the GAA will not be found wanting”.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Lyons said he had recently met with the GAA over next steps for the stalled project.

He added: “Certainly funding is one of the biggest challenges that exists right now for the future of Casement Park.

“I think it is welcome that there has been a willingness to increase the funding because we do have a gap there between what is currently on the table and what will be needed, so I welcome the fact that they are prepared to look at the contribution that they can give.”

Mr Lyons said he could not speak on behalf of the Executive over whether it would also be prepared to increase its pledged financial contribution.

He said: “I just can tell you what is going on in terms of my budget.

“That is something that is very, very tight. There are many competing capital demands on the budget.

“But I think it is important that we have a proper look at what is affordable, what is deliverable, what is reasonable, what is achievable.

“That is what we need to be doing in terms of this project, looking at alternative designs to see what can match the plans and the money that is currently in place.

“But it is welcome that there seems to be a realisation that additional funding is needed and the GAA are prepared to play their role in that.

“I look forward to having further conversations with them.”

Casement Park had previously been earmarked as a venue for Euro 2028 games (Liam McBurney/PA)

In September, the UK Government ended hopes that the venue would host Euros games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The Government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told a Westminster committee on Tuesday that he was not in a position to say if the UK Government would make a financial contribution.

Ulster GAA this week called on the UK Government, Mr Lyons and the Executive to work with them in helping to progress the project.