Casement Park: GAA official suggests possibility of increasing funding contribution

Contractors with excavators have begun clearing the concrete seating terraces at GAA stadium in Belfast

A senior official with the Ulster GAA has suggested the organisation may be willing to increase its contribution towards the rebuild of Casement Park.

It follows reports that the cost of developing the stadium has dropped to £270 million, after the design was modified when plans to host Euro 2028 games there were abandoned.

In September, the British government ended hopes that the venue would host Euros games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

Workmen at Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The Government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

The Stormont Executive then committed £62.5 million to the Casement project.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The BBC has reported that the revised cost of developing the stadium is now £270 million, leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told a Westminster committee on Tuesday that he was not in a position to say if the UK Government would make a financial contribution.

Stephen McGeehan, head of operations for Ulster GAA told the BBC that “when that conversation happens about additional funding, the GAA will not be found wanting”.

But he urged: “We do need to see the colour of the money from the UK Treasury.”

Meanwhile in a statement, Ulster GAA said its full focus is on the delivery of its approved plans for the 34,500 capacity provincial stadium at Casement Park, which will host Ulster finals and major GAA games.

“The costs of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium will be significantly lower than the costs required to build a stadium to Uefa specification. We recognise the pressures that there are within public finances, and we will continue to work with the Department for Communities and all partners to ensure our provincial stadium is delivered in an efficient way,” it said.

“We welcome the comments by the Secretary of State, yesterday, about the importance of Casement Park being built and we await his response to a request for an urgent meeting. We look forward to discussing the project plans with him and commitments given by him, and his predecessor, on the delivery of our provincial stadium.

“We once again call on the British Government, the Minister for Communities and the NI Executive to work with Ulster GAA to finally deliver on commitments first given to us over 13 years ago, and within successive Programmes of Government, to deliver upon our strategic stadium need.

“Having directly negotiated partnership funding of 50 million euro with the Irish Government, in addition to our long-standing commitment of £15 million, we will work constructively with all partners to agree the funding required for the project.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said it was reasonable that the GAA should be expected to pay more than its original pledged contribution towards the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said any decision that Stormont should increase its spend on the project would need to be made by the Executive and would have to be balanced against competing demands.

During an appearance on the BBC Nolan Show, Mr Lyons was asked if he recognised the £270 million figure.

He said: “There are a number of figures out there depending on what the requirements would be and what Casement is to look like in the future.

“We know because the Euros are no longer coming to Northern Ireland that means that the costs will have reduced because we won’t need all of the additional stuff that we would have needed in order to host games.

“As well as that, we don’t have that time pressure, which is what was increasing the cost because we needed to have it completed at a certain time.

“We will be very up front with people, there is still a gap there.”

He was asked if his department would increase its original commitment of £62.5 million.

He said: “We had made a commitment back in 2011. We absolutely stand by that commitment.

“Ultimately, if there is any additional resource to be allocated, there are many other competing demands within sport as well and that will need to be done on a fair and an equitable basis.

“But I still think we need to tease out what is required and what is reasonable.”

Mr Lyons added: “I have been allocated a sum from previous Executive agreements. I am not in a position to allocate additional resource, that would be a decision for the Executive and there would be other competing demands.”

Asked if the GAA should pay more, he said: “I think that the original contribution of £15 million should be looked at again by the GAA.

“I think it is reasonable for that to be looked at.

“If there is an additional contribution being looked from elsewhere, if the GAA are looking for a stadium that will require more than the resource that is currently there, I think it is right that additional resource comes from the GAA also.”