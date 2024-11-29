Northern Ireland

Cars destroyed in Ballymena arson attack

The fire was started near a house, which had three children and two adults inside

It is believed that accelerant was poured on a fence and spread to the carport (Niall Carson/PA)
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

Two cars have been destroyed in an overnight arson attack in Ballymena.

The cars and a carport were set alight in the Dunclug Park area of the town shortly before 2.45 am.

Police attended, alongside Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

The carport, two cars, several tools and other items were ‘extensively damaged’. A third car was also damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that accelerant was poured on a fence and spread to the carport, and at this time the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

“The fire was started near a house with three children and two adults inside. No injuries have been reported, and we are lucky we are not dealing with a much more serious incident this morning.”

Enquiries are going and police have appealed for information