Candy Devine remembered as ‘inspiration’ as legendary broadcaster dies

Tributes have been paid to former Downtown Radio broadcaster Candy Devine, who has died at the age of 85.

The Australian DJ, who was born in Cairns, North Queensland, was one of the first presenters on Downtown when the station launched in the north in 1976.

An established musician and singer, Candy - real name Faye Guivarra - appeared on Australian TV before she travelled to Ireland in 1969, including on popular show Skippy the Bush Kangaroo.

Upon her arrival in Ireland, she moved to Belfast in 1975 after marrying promoter Donald McLeod.

Candy hosted her show on Downtown for 35 years, and became a favourite among listeners before her retirement in 2013.

The following year she was awarded an MBE for Services to Broadcasting and to the Community in Northern Ireland’.

Candy Devine was a saint of a woman. The term "dulcet tones" was invented for her. I'll cherish the memories of the banter we shared when I read the news on her radio show. Safe home sister. 💔 @downtownradio pic.twitter.com/wlT8dcSYBR — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) October 31, 2024

After the death of her husband, Candy moved back to Australia.

She is survived by her four children, including Brisbane-based celebrity chef Alastair McLeod.

In a statement, Downtown content director Stuart Robinson said he grew up listening to Candy’s show, and said it was “a great honour” to eventually work alongside her.

“Candy was a household name on radio in Northern Ireland having been with Downtown from launch in 1976 right through until her retirement in 2013,” he said.

“Candy was a great broadcaster and communicator and was an inspiration to many aspiring broadcasters coming up through the radio industry.”

Former Downtown newsreader and senior Ireland correspondent for Sky News, David Blevins, described her in a post as a “saint of a woman”, adding: “I’ll cherish the memories of the banter we shared”.

Former Downtown presenter John Rosborough said of Candy in a social media post: “A wonderful colleague and outstanding broadcaster, she was loved by the local audience and much missed after she returned to Australia to be with her family. To them I send my deep condolences at this saddest of times.”