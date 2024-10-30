Cancer patients could face ‘significant disruption’ for treatment over radioisotopes shortage

Cancer patients could face treatment delays over a shortage in radioisotopes, an element used for diagnosis and organ scans.

CANCER patients in Northern Ireland could face “significant disruption” for treatment in the coming weeks over a UK-wide shortage of radioisotopes, which are used for diagnosis and organ scans.

Updating Assembly members on Wednesday, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the delays could include cancelled appointments, but his department would be working with Westminster to ensure “equitable and fair access” across the UK to the “constrained supply of stock.”

He explained the problem was caused by a global disruption in manufacturing an essential element needed for radioisotopes - molybdenum-99.

Several of the nuclear reactors used to produce these elements are currently out of service.

Deliveries are expected to resume in mid-November after repair work on two of the impacted reactors.

A particular issue with radioisotopes is that they give off radiation and decay, meaning they can’t be stored or kept in reserve.

“The priority during this period of supply disruption is to minimise the impact on patients as much as possible,” Mr Nesbitt said.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has said his department will work with Westminster to ensure the fair distribution of the limited supplies of radioisotopes. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Guidance has now been issued to the health service in Northern Ireland via a National Patient Safety Alert to make sure patients with the most critical need are prioritised.

“Despite efforts to limit the impact, there will be delays for patients accessing services which rely on this affected radioisotope, with potential cancellations. In the most urgent cases patients will be prioritised for care while supplies are limited,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“They may also be offered the necessary procedure at another hospital. In some cases, it may be possible to offer patients an alternative scan which does not rely on molybdenum-99 / technetium-99m. "

Clinicians are to review patients on a case-by-case basis, discussing options with them directly.

Patients concerned about their treatment should also discuss this with their doctor as soon as possible.

The SDLP’s Health spokesperson, Colin McGrath MLA, acknowledged the stress the shortage would cause and said the government must be held accountable to ensure patient care is not compromised.

“That the UK relies on limited international sources for essential medical supplies seems untenable. We must have a more robust strategy to secure a reliable supply of critical medical resources here,” he said.

“I would also urge the Minister and departmental officials to ensure that all patients receive clear communication regarding their treatment options. It is vital that medical staff engage directly with patients to discuss potential alternatives, such as different scans or procedures, to mitigate anxiety and provide reassurance during this uncertain period.

“The Minister must remain open and transparent about ongoing efforts to resolve this situation and to ensure the well-being of patients above all else.”