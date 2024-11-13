Campaigners for long-awaited A5 ‘appalled’ by news of potential legal challenge to road upgrade

The A5 upgrade is to go ahead

Campaigners for the long-awaited A5 road upgrade say they are “appalled” by news of a potential legal challenge against the scheme.

Stormont infrastructure minister John O’Dowd also said on Wednesday he was “extremely disappointed” after it emerged a possible legal challenge could be submitted.

Infrastructure minister John O’Dowd

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed it had received “pre-action correspondence in relation to a potential legal challenge of the recent decision regarding progression of the A5 Executive flagship project”.

The A5 Enough Is Enough campaign group said the scheme was supported by the overwhelming majority of the public.

Stormont ministers last month gave the green light for the £1.2bn scheme - 17 years after the A5 Western Transport Corridor project was first announced back in 2007.

Almost 60 people have lost their lives on the A5 since that announcement.

The project was finally given the go-ahead following a long process beset by funding concerns and legal challenges against the upgrade of the road to a dual carriageway between Derry and Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

It was suggested work could begin on the first phase of the project in early 2025, focusing on the stretch of the A5 between Strabane and Ballygawley - around 35 miles out of the total planned 53 miles of new dual carriageway.

But it has emerged a last-minute legal challenge could be lodged.

Mr O’Dowd said he was “extremely disappointed that this action has been taken as it will potentially have huge consequences for the public purse and for road safety”.

“Any further delay on this project not only has cost implications for taxpayers but, more importantly, every day that goes by risks another family receiving devastating news about a loved one that will shatter their lives,” he said.

Campaigners who sought the upgrade in a bid to reduce the dangers of the existing A5 to road users have told of their anger.

Niall McKenna, chair of the A5 Enough Is Enough group, said: “Families and communities have been torn apart as a result of the grotesque death-rate on this infamous road.

Niall McKenna, chair of the A5 campaign group, Enough is Enough. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

“The A5 Enough is Enough group are appalled that DfI have received pre-action correspondence in relation to a potential legal challenge.

“The clear majority of people, the experts and all the main political parties have spoken in support of this scheme.”