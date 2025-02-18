Campaign gathers pace to recognise with British state medal injured PSNI officers

Former PSNI DCI John Caldwell is decorated with the King’s Police Medal at Buckingham Palace in November. A new campaign seeks medal recognition for all injured police officers in the UK, as well as other emergency service workers including firefighters and paramedics. PICTURE: PA

Support is gathering for a UK-wide campaign to honour injured police including PSNI officers with a medal issued by the British state.

A DUP MP is among those to back the campaign in a recent Westminster early day motion, which calls for medal recognition for injured emergency service personnel, including police, firefighters and paramedics.

It comes in the wake of the introduction of the Elizabeth Emblem last November, which commemorates public servants who die “in the line of duty”.

The Elizabeth Emblem is described by the British government as the “civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack”.

The new Elizabeth Emblems are awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants killed on duty. PICTURE: PA (Aaron Chown/PA)

The next-of-kin of the first recipients were awarded the medal by King Charles at Windsor Castle in December.

However, police officers and other emergency service workers who are injured while helping the public are being failed by not also being recognised for their bravery, the man behind the campaign has said.

Tom Curry is a former officer with Sussex Police, who retired on medical grounds after being injured on duty in 1989.

He is seeking political support for his campaign, that would see injured PSNI officers awarded a medal.

It has received cross-party support at Westminster, and has the backing of both the DUP and UUP.

Currently, PSNI officers injured in the line of duty can receive recognition from the force through the PSNI Service Medal.

However, that medal - introduced in 2020 - is also awarded to officers who have served five years in the force.

PSNI officers are also eligible for the Kings Police Medal, which is awarded for “gallantry or distinguished service”.

In November, former PSNI DCI John Caldwell, who survived a New IRA gun attack in February 2023 in Co Tyrone, was presented the Kings Police Medal by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.

Former PSNI DCI John Caldwell with the King’s Police Medal. PICTURE: PA (Aaron Chown/PA)

The proposed new medal would see PSNI officers and other emergency workers awarded it if they are injured in the line of duty. There is currently no such medal issued by the British state.

Mr Curry told the Irish News: “The Elizabeth Emblem finally gives all public servants who are killed on duty the recognition they have long deserved. However, once again those who bravely served but sustained often life-changing injuries were forgotten. It’s time they were recognised also.”

The UK’s shadow minister for policing, Conservative MP Matt Vickers, has said he is “fully supportive” of the campaign.

DUP MP Jim Shannon told the Irish News there was a “clear need” for a injury on duty award scheme that can “properly recognise emergency service workers who suffer life-changing injuries while protecting the public”.

PSNI officers injured while on duty should be officially honoured by the British state, those backing a medal campaign have said. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA (Liam McBurney/PA)

UUP MP Robin Swann said: “Across the UK each year, thousands of police officers are injured carrying out their duties, and in some cases, severely injured.

“These officers deserve full recognition. Few other jobs have such an accepted level of risk each day, particularly here in Northern Ireland, and when a police officer is left severely injured due to their job, this should not go unrecognised.”

A spokesperson for the Police Federation of Northern Ireland said it “has some awareness of this campaign and would support further discussion at government level on how best to formally recognise those in the emergency services who have sustained serious injuries in the line of duty which results in their career being ended due to medical retirement.”

A spokesperson for the UK Cabinet Office said: “The Government is happy to consider the case for any new medal or award, subject to comprehensive assessment across relevant departments.”